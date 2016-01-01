WP$E Radio

The Station

WP$E AM 1450/FM 107.1 is a commercially licensed radio station serving Erie County, Pennsylvania. The station is owned by the Penn State Board of Trustees, and it is operated by Penn State Behrend, under the direction of professional broadcast staff. In addition to providing a round-the-clock, one-stop source for global and financial news, WP$E also airs ongoing commentaries by regional business leaders, WJET-TV Action News simulcasts, and NFL, NCAA, and Penn State sports broadcasts from Dial Global and the Penn State Sports Network.

The Audience

CEO-level response to WPSE interview segments identifies our core listeners as business owners, executives, community leaders, and investors.

They seek information about new technologies, value-added services, and appealing opportunities, and they support local community institutions. WP$E's audience covers a broad span of adults, ages 25-64, who tune in frequently for updates throughout the day and night.

The Program Schedule: Broadcasting 24 Hours, 7 Days a Week

Weekdays consist of CBS Radio news and features, BusinessTalkRadio, financial call-in shows, and Bloomberg and financial programs.

The programs offer in-depth analysis and investment advice, including interviews with popular business authors, Conference Board economists, Fortune 500 CEOs, and leading-edge entrepreneurs.

The weekend schedule offers a wealth of programs, ranging from computer technology to health, dining, and travel, as well as frequent business and financial updates. Evening and weekend sports feature CBS and Westwood One broadcasts of the NFL, NCAA football and basketball, and Penn State Nittany Lions football and basketball.

Tune in to WP$E AM 1450/FM 107.1, for these and other programs and features:

CBS World News

Dial Global and Penn State Sports

BusinessTalkRadio Network

Bloomberg Business News

JET 24 Action News

Partners for Business™ Interview Series

The WP$E Partners for Business™ interview series is an ongoing schedule of comments by northwestern Pennsylvania CEOs and entrepreneurs aired throughout the day.

It includes news, information, and profiles of companies, industries, and professions directed to WP$E's business and financial audience. WP$E provides a forum for company histories, business activities, successes, and challenges to promote an ongoing community, business, and economic development dialogue.

For more information, contact Ron Slomski, WP$E Director and General Manager, via email at rfs10@psu.edu or call 814-898-6495.

STAFF

Ron Slomski, Director and General Manager

Val Engelleiter, Programming Specialist

Caitlyn Bolewitz, Associate Producer

Trevor Boyer, Assistant Producer

LOCATION

WP$E Radio

Penn State Behrend

4071 College Drive

Erie, PA 16563-1450

Telephone: 814-898-6495