New Scholarship will Honor Former Student Luke Still

A first-year Penn State Behrend student died Dec. 18 when his vehicle crashed on an icy road in Harborcreek Township.

Luke J. Still, 19, was studying engineering at the college. He had planned to pursue a career in biomedical engineering.

“The loss of any student is felt deeply across the college,” Chancellor Ralph Ford said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Luke’s family, and to all those touched by the passing of this bright, energetic young man.”

Family members have established the Luke Jeffrey Still Scholarship, which will support students who excel in both academics and sports. For details, or to contribute, go to gofundme.com/still-strong.

Luke Still played football for North East High School, wearing jersey no. 37. He participated in the Save-An-Eye and District 10 all-star games. He coached a Little Gridders football team and worked as an umpire at Little League games.

Still was an avid Penn State football fan. A family friend carried his photo to the Rose Bowl. He also enjoyed hunting and working on his grandparents’ farm.

His sister, Bethany Still, is a senior studying biology at University Park.

Students, faculty and staff members are reminded that free, confidential counseling services are available to any member of the Penn State Behrend community through the Personal Counseling Office, located on the ground floor of the Reed Union Building.