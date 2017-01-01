Spring Career and Internship Fair - March 16 at Junker Center.

The Penn State Behrend Spring Career and Internship Fair is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at Junker Center.

The event, attended by more than 100 companies, is a great opportunity for students to discuss full time, part-time, internship, and co-op opportunities with companies recruiting for all Penn State Behrend majors. Not ready for a job or internship yet? No problem—you can still come to the fair to see what kind of job and internship opportunities are out there for your major and career interests.

Get tips on how to prepare, view the companies attending, and learn more about scheduling an on-campus interview at the Academic and Career Planning Center's Spring Internship and Career Fair event page.