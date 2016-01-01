Save the date for the next Speaker Series presentation!

Mark your calendar for Feb. 23 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for the next presentation in the Penn State Behrend Speaker Series -- Podcasters Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant.

Clark and Bryant are two real guys — uber-popular podcasters and actual Discovery Communications employees. Their podcast, called Stuff You Should Know, is in the top ten on iTunes with more than five million monthly downloads. Science Channel follows Josh and Chuck inside and outside the recording booth with 'Stuff You Should Know,' a series that combines all the delicious informational nuggets of their podcast and wraps them in deadpan mockumentary-style humor. Along for the ride are a wide array of guests making cameo appearances, including John Hodgman, Sarah Silverman, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Rufus Wainwright, and Michio Kaku.

Each half-hour episode takes place at HowStuffWorks, a podcast factory where Josh and Chuck tackle modern life and corporate culture while also juggling their insatiable thirst for peculiar knowledge and wacky curiosities. The actual podcasts - which discuss topics from zombies to artificial intelligence to alien hand syndrome - are woven into each plot where scientific facts collide with Josh and Chuck's sublimely ridiculous adventures. Stuff You Should Know is a totally unique and highly entertaining series blending cerebral wit and sarcasm with illuminating insights on addictively buzzable subjects.

"Stuff You Should Know is a different television experience. It's a novel combination of sticky, fascinating information and smart, provocative humor," said Debbie Adler Myers, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Science Channel. "We're bringing Josh and Chuck to the masses, including their legions of podcast followers and those who will meet them for the first time on Science Channel. From television, to podcasts, to online, to short-form; Stuff You Should Know is an enormously entertaining and immersive 360 degree experience."

The presentation, scheduled for 7:30 on Thurs., Feb. 23 in McGarvey Commons, is free and open to the public.