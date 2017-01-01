Considering a higher degree? Learn what Behrend has to offer!

The schools of Business, Engineering and Humanities and Social Sciences, together with the Graduate Admissions Office, will host several events for prospective students throughout the year. If you plan to pursue an advanced degree in the next three semesters, this is a great time to research our programs and plan out the steps in the application process. Some programs have pre-requisite courses and pre-enrollment requirements; research this from the websites listed below.

Advanced degrees offered by the faculty at Penn State Behrend:

Applied Clinical Psychology resident instruction

Business Administration, 75% online, 25% in-class, classes are held in the evenings, on campus and in Pittsburgh

Manufacturing Management, resident instruction, evening classes

Professional Accounting, resident instruction, late afternoon/evening classes

Project Management, 100% online

