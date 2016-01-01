College Closed for Semester Break.

Penn State Behrend will close for the semester break after normal business hours on Thursday, Dec. 22. Campus buildings will be locked and mail service will be halted.

Faculty members or staff using college facilities during the break are asked to ensure that all exterior doors are locked during and after the use of any campus building. Temperature and ventilation setbacks will be in effect.

Police services will be offered throughout the break. If you are on campus and need assistance, you can reach an officer by calling 814-898-6101. Emergency calls should be routed through the Erie County 911 system.

Normal campus operations will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Classes for the spring semester begin Jan. 9.