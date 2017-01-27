January 27: duo ANIME, Logan Series

Andrew Pongracz and Mell Csicsila met more than 20 years ago while they were students at Cleveland State University. The percussionists shared common interests and their styles meshed together well. They began performing composition recitals and joined numerous ensembles together.

Not surprisingly, the beat has gone on ever since.

duo ANIME, the name of Pongracz and Csicsila’s percussion collaboration, will perform Friday, Jan. 27, at Penn State Behrend as part of Music at Noon: The Logan Series. The performance takes place at noon in McGarvey Commons, in the college’s Reed Union Building. Admission is free, and reserved parking for audience members will be available in the Reed lot.

duo ANIME’s repertoire stretches from contemporary music to transcriptions of classical masters and is the byproduct of the experiences shared by Pongracz and Csicsila while they were students at Cleveland State University. The group has worked professionally with several prominent musicians, including Aretha Franklin, Yes, Kansas, Gary Puckett, Dennis DeYoung and Charo.

The duo also regularly performs for the Cleveland Orchestra's “Musical Rainbow” series of concerts and has played for the Cleveland Composers Guild, the Cleveland State University Chorale and many other organizations.

Music at Noon: The Logan Series was founded by Mrs. Kay Logan in 1989.

