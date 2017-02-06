February 6: Discussion of FBI Abuse of Power

FBI Director James Comey’s Oct. 28 disclosure that the bureau was reviving its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server was an “unprecedented and unethical” breach of FBI policy, says Douglas Charles, an associate professor of history at Penn State Greater Allegheny.

“Following the death of former Director J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI strove to remain non-partisan and nonpolitical,” Charles says. “The bureau, and even the Justice Department, implemented policies to reduce their political impact. Clearly, Director Comey’s actions violated those policies.”

Charles is a leading historian of the FBI, having published three books on the bureau’s politicization of sensitive material. He has appeared on C-SPAN, the History Channel and in a Yahoo News documentary. His work has been referenced in the New York Times and Time magazine and on NBC News and the PBS News Hour.

Charles will discuss his research during a Feb. 6 visit to Penn State Behrend. His talk, “J. Edgar Hoover, Gay Baiting and FBI Influence in Washington,” is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. in the Reed Union Building auditorium.

For more information, contact Leigh-Ann Bedal, associate professor of anthropology, at lbx41@psu.edu.