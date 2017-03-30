March 30: Admissions Open House for Adult Learners

Penn State Behrend invites adults who are considering starting college or returning to their studies to attend an admissions open house on Thursday, March 30.

The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an exhibit fair in the college’s Science Complex followed by seminars on adult learner support services and admissions and financial aid. Veterans’ benefits and TAA-funded programs also will be discussed.

Enrollment in any of Penn State Behrend’s over 40 undergraduate degree programs is open to new or returning adult learners. Faculty members from each of the college’s four academic schools and its nursing program will be on hand to answer questions and discuss learning and career opportunities.

New admissions applications and Penn State reenrollment applications will be accepted at the open house. Those who attend the event will have their application fee waived, a savings of up to $65.

There is no charge to attend the adult learner open house and no obligation to apply. To register, call 814-898-6700, email behrendadultctr@psu.edu or visit behrend.psu.edu/adult.