March 27: Pittsburgh MBA Admissions Information Session

Penn State’s part-time Master of Business Administration degree program in Pittsburgh will host two spring events for prospective students.

Curriculum, course content, credit exemptions, application requirements, and financial aid resources for graduate study will be discussed at information sessions to be held on Monday, March 27, and Wednesday, April 5. Both take place at 6 p.m. at the Regional Learning Alliance, 850 Cranberry Woods Drive, Cranberry Township.

The AACSB International-accredited MBA is a hybrid 30-credit program of online learning and classroom instruction at the RLA. The degree can be completed in six semesters; applicants who have completed undergraduate business courses within the past seven years may be eligible for credit exemptions.

Penn State’s Pittsburgh-area MBA is offered by the Black School of Business at Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, in partnership with the Beaver, Greater Allegheny and New Kensington campuses. For more information or to register for a session, visit behrend.psu.edu/PittsburghMBA, email PSBehrendMBA@psu.edu or call the Penn State Behrend Office of Graduate Admissions at 866-374-3378.