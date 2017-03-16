March 16: Graduate Programs Admissions Information Session

Penn State Behrend will host two spring information sessions for anyone interested in learning more about graduate education.

Penn State Behrend offers five master’s degrees, in Applied Clinical Psychology (M.A.), Business Administration (M.B.A.), Manufacturing Management (M.M.M.), Professional Accounting (M.P.Acc.) and Project Management (M.P.M).

The information sessions will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 22, in the Jack Burke Research and Economic Development Center, 5101 Jordan Road. Parking will be available in the deck located behind Burke Center, off Technology Drive.

Faculty representatives will be available to discuss curriculum, course content and course delivery methods, and graduate admissions representatives will share information about admissions requirements, the application process and deadlines, tuition reimbursement and financial aid resources for graduate study.

For more information or to register for an information session, visit behrend.psu.edu/grad-events, phone 814-898-7255 or email PSBehrendGrad@psu.edu.