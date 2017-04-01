April 1: Spring Admissions Open House

Penn State Behrend will hold its annual spring admissions open house for prospective students on Saturday, April 1.

High school students and their families can meet with faculty from the Black School of Business, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Science, and School of Engineering to learn more about Penn State Behrend’s 40 undergraduate degrees and 50 minors and certificates.

A Student Information Fair, admissions and financial aid information session, walking tour of campus, lab demonstrations and complimentary lunch also will be offered. An added bonus: Penn State will waive its $65 application fee for open house participants.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.

Open house registration can be made online at behrend.psu.edu/visit, by calling 814-898-6100 (toll free 866-374-3378) or by emailing behrend.admissions@psu.edu.